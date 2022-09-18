Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in August

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at 15.62 on Friday. Iida Group has a one year low of 14.63 and a one year high of 15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.94.

Iida Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.