Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

