iMe Lab (LIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $173,804.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

