Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

