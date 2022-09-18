Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Down 3.0 %
IMH stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
About Impac Mortgage
Featured Stories
