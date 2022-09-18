Impossible Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $137.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $593,604.12 and approximately $137.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
