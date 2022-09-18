Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Inari Medical Stock Down 5.6 %

NARI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,204 shares of company stock worth $11,677,586. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

