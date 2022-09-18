Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Raised to €21.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

