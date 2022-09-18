Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

