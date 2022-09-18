Infinity Esaham (INFS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $30,911.23 and approximately $44.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Infinity Esaham
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. Infinity Esaham’s official website is e-sahaminfinity.com.
Infinity Esaham Coin Trading
