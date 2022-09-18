Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 685

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $710.00.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.51 on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

