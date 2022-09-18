Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 208,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

