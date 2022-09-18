Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £98,750 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125,000 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,750 ($119,320.93).
ActiveOps Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.27. The company has a market cap of £54.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. ActiveOps Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 201 ($2.43).
ActiveOps Company Profile
