Insider Buying: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Purchases 11,750 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

