Insider Buying: Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) McKeith purchased 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($27,972.03).

Thomas (Tommy) McKeith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrow Minerals alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Thomas (Tommy) McKeith 1,500,000 shares of Arrow Minerals stock.

On Monday, August 22nd, Thomas (Tommy) McKeith 1,000,000 shares of Arrow Minerals stock.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas (Tommy) McKeith bought 6,500,000 shares of Arrow Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,181.82).

Arrow Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.58.

Arrow Minerals Company Profile

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration in Burkina Faso and Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Strickland Gold project covering an area of 1,150 square kilometers of exploration licenses located in the Eastern Goldfields; a 100% interest in the Malinda Lithium project comprising an area of approximately 600 square kilometers of exploration licenses in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia; and a 10% interest in the Plumridge Nickel project covering an area of approximately 1,880 square kilometers located in Fraser Range province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.