Insider Buying: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,528.80.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

