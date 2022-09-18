Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) insider Martin Andersson bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($11,962.30).

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The firm has a market cap of £100.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 8.81 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.60 ($0.30).

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

