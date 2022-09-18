Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) insider Martin Andersson bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($11,962.30).
Chaarat Gold Price Performance
Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The firm has a market cap of £100.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 8.81 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.60 ($0.30).
About Chaarat Gold
