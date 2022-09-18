Insider Buying: FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Insider Buys £47,940 in Stock

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) insider Richard Pike bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £47,940 ($57,926.53).

FBD Price Performance

Shares of FBH stock opened at GBX 10.33 ($0.12) on Friday. FBD Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About FBD

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Featured Articles

