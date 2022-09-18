Insider Buying: Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys 735,585 Shares of Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) insider David Banks purchased 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).
Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance
HAYD stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile
