Insider Buying: Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys 735,585 Shares of Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) insider David Banks purchased 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

HAYD stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

