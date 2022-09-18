Insider Buying: Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fenby bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($120,831.32).
Midwich Group Stock Performance
MIDW opened at GBX 501.50 ($6.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 537.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 574.81. The stock has a market cap of £445.73 million and a PE ratio of 3,582.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. Midwich Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14).
Midwich Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.
About Midwich Group
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
