Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Purchases 4,802 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE NREF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
