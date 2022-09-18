Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 8,178 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.