Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Acquires £198,657.32 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of SEGRO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Trading Up 0.7 %

LON SGRO opened at GBX 883.40 ($10.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,005.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. SEGRO Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 860.20 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22).

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

