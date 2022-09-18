Insider Buying: TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,081.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $1.11 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransCode Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

