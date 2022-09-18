Insider Buying: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

