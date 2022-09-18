Insider Buying: Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider Stella Panu bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($26,099.57).

VNET opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.56. Vianet Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.60 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.27 million and a PE ratio of 5,300.00.

Featured Articles

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

