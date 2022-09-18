Insider Buying: Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider Stella Panu bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($26,099.57).
Vianet Group Price Performance
VNET opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.56. Vianet Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.60 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.27 million and a PE ratio of 5,300.00.
About Vianet Group
Featured Articles
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.