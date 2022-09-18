Insider Selling: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Sells A$47,460.00 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Geoff Acton sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.58), for a total value of A$47,460.00 ($33,188.81).

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

