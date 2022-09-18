Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $49,593.60 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axonics Trading Down 4.2 %

Axonics stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

