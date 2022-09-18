Insider Selling: Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) CEO Sells $44,800.00 in Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,969,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.