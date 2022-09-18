Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 40 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,916.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

