Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 26,664 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,232,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Cue Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLTH. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

