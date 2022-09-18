Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Sells $59,864.60 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

