Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 9,208 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $212,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $286,618.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

