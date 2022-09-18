Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $114,031.40 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $114,031.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

