Insight Protocol (INX) Hits Market Capitalization of $65,985.04

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $65,985.04 and $2,859.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol’s launch date was January 26th, 2020. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is www.inx.co.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.