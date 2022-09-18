Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ISIG stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

