Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
ISIG stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.85.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.