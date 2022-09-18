Instadapp Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,767.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Instadapp has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Instadapp has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $60,767.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp (CRYPTO:INST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

