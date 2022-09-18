Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $138,476.40 and $211.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

