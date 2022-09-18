Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00030513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $29.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00090471 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077165 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007838 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008950 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,511,995 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
