Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to €33.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE IPG opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

