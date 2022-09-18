Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.38

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 28868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
IKTSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
