Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.38

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 28868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

IKTSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

