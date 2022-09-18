Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

