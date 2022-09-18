Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 396.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 4.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 489,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

