Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 213,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 724,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 517,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

