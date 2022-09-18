Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

