Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Investec Group Price Performance

INVP stock opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.54. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 273.64 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04). In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total value of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04).

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

