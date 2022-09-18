Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 984% compared to the average volume of 923 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.