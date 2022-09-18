Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Tops $9.78 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $19.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

