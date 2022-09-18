ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $257,189.38

ION (ION) traded up 56% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. ION has a total market cap of $257,189.38 and $33.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 118% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00091438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00078402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007963 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,796,568 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,568 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.