Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 0.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

