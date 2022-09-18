IOST (IOST) Price Down 6.3% This Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $230.88 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077103 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.